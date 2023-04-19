Stablecoin Draft Bill Far From Finished Product, Reps. Say

By Aislinn Keely (April 19, 2023, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers on the House Financial Services Committee reiterated their commitment to a regulatory framework for stable-value crypto tokens at a Wednesday hearing, but they said the bipartisan discussion draft that circulated in the last congressional session is a far cry from the package they hope to ultimately deliver....

