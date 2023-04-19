Pa. Panel Won't Revive Ex-University Worker's Firing Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 19, 2023, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A former employee of Lehigh University who alleged he was fired for reporting that the school inflated the number of job postings and on-campus interviews conducted by employers lost his retaliatory firing suit against the school, with a Pennsylvania appellate court holding that he failed to put forth a legally sufficient whistleblower claim....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS