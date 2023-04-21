SVB's Collapse Is A Setback For Tech Startups

By Chris Spillman (April 21, 2023, 3:16 PM EDT) -- For tech startups, Silicon Valley Bank wasn't just one of the banks you could work with, it was the one bank you wanted to work with. So many tech unicorns banked there, and also received loans from SVB, that banking with SVB became like the t-shirt and hoodie combo — just one of the signs that you were a real-deal tech startup....

