Accounting Board Report Flags Problematic Audits For SPACs

By Hailey Konnath (April 19, 2023, 10:05 PM EDT) -- The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board said Wednesday that its inspectors observed numerous instances in which special purpose acquisition company auditors failed to zero in on material misstatements in financial statements, cautioning investors of the unique risks SPACs pose to investors....

