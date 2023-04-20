Calif. Justices To Bar: Speed Up Post-Girardi Conflict Updates

By James Mills (April 20, 2023, 10:10 AM EDT) -- California Supreme Court Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero on Wednesday directed the State Bar of California, still reeling from the fallout of the Tom Girardi scandal, to move quicker in updating the conflict of interest code governing members of the bar's board of trustees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS