UK Says $125M Hearing Implants Merger Could Hurt Patients

By Najiyya Budaly (April 20, 2023, 1:52 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust authority said on Thursday that a bid of 850 million Danish kroner ($125 million) by Australian hearing implants maker Cochlear for Oticon Medical could reduce competition, leading to worse results for patients and higher costs for the National Health Service....

