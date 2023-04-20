London Solicitors Group Calls For Urgent Reform Of SFO

By Ashish Sareen (April 20, 2023, 7:48 PM BST) -- One of the U.K.'s largest law societies called on Thursday for "urgent, focused reform" of the Serious Fraud Office and for the agency to get increased funding and political support amid a series of setbacks that have seen cases collapse and convictions overturned....

