Pot Co. Investor Wants Partial Win In Contract Dispute

By Mike Curley (April 20, 2023, 6:09 PM EDT) -- An investment company has asked a Florida federal court to give it a win on eight counts in a suit alleging it was misled into investing $450,000 in a health goods company, saying the undisputed facts show that the company was selling securities while misrepresenting its CBD products and prospects....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS