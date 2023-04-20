LeClairRyan Trustee Gets Court OK For Deal With Ex-Client

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 20, 2023, 2:12 PM EDT) -- The ex-CEO of a defunct blood test company who filed a $603 million malpractice suit against LeClairRyan before the Virginia law firm filed for bankruptcy in 2019 has agreed to settle her claim with its bankruptcy estate for $300,000....

