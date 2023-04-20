NC Fraud Deal Doesn't End Contract Claim, 4th Circ. Told

By Travis Bland (April 20, 2023, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina couple want the Fourth Circuit to give them another shot at suing a medical center over a sale deal gone awry, arguing that their fraud settlement with the government in a separate matter shouldn't preclude their contract claim. ...

