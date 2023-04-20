Mich. City Must Pay $24M In Unpaid Water, Sewer Bills

By Danielle Ferguson (April 20, 2023, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A Wayne County, Michigan, Circuit Court judge on Thursday ordered the city of Highland Park and the Great Lakes Water Authority to figure out how the city will begin to pay back roughly $24 million in unpaid water and sewage bills as the court reinstated a 2015 judgment that required the city to pay for nearly eight years of services....

