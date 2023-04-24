Crypto Influencer Says He Never Harassed FTX Investors' Atty

By Carolina Bolado (April 24, 2023, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A cryptocurrency influencer told a Florida magistrate judge Monday that he never threatened an attorney representing investors in collapsed cryptocurrency platform FTX with anything but litigation and loss of his law license, and he denied the allegations of harassment leveled against him....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS