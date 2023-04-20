European Parliament's Crypto Regulation: 3 Things To Know

By Aislinn Keely (April 20, 2023, 11:09 PM EDT) -- The European Union approved its long-awaited legal framework for crypto-assets markets on Thursday, unifying a path to licensure for participants seeking to operate in the EU and positioning it as a bastion of clarity for crypto firms....

