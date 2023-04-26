The FCA's Timely Plan To Reform Asset Management Regime

By Tim Dolan (April 26, 2023, 3:29 PM BST) -- Many jurisdictions have detailed regulatory regimes that have an impact on the establishment, management and marketing of funds, with differing requirements depending on the intended investor base, the extent to which marketing is occurring, the closed or open-ended structure of the proposed fund, the use of leverage by the fund and the fund's manager, adviser and subadviser structure....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS