NLRB Details Potential Remedies For Repeat Violators

By Tim Ryan (April 20, 2023, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Thursday laid out the types of sweeping remedies it will consider in cases involving repeat labor law violators, including issuing detailed notices to employees and allowing board agents to inspect facilities and records....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS