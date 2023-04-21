CFPB Says Ex-Employee In Data Breach Was Examiner

By Jon Hill (April 21, 2023, 10:50 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau shared more details Friday about its recent data breach involving sensitive information on dozens of financial institutions and potentially more than 200,000 consumers, attributing the incident to one of its now-former examiners....

