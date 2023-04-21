Fed. Circ. Judge Says Colleagues Can't Run Investigation

By Dani Kass (April 21, 2023, 2:56 PM EDT) -- U.S. Circuit Judge Pauline Newman's new counsel from the New Civil Liberties Alliance on Friday urged the chiefs of both the U.S. Supreme Court and the Federal Circuit to let a different appeals court review whether the 95-year-old is fit to stay on the bench, taking issue with her not being assigned cases and with allegations that she has refused to cooperate with the investigation, according to letters obtained and authenticated by Law360....

