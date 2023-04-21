UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (April 21, 2023, 3:53 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen renowned range cooker brand AGA produce an intellectual property claim against rival oven company UK Innovations, petrol giant Shell get sued by UK oil company Premier Oil, and drinks maker Bundaberg lift the lid on a cargo claim against Arbour Shipping....

