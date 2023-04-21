Firm Says Travelers Owes $1M For Gymnastics Fund Hack

By Hope Patti (April 21, 2023, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Travelers should have to pay its $1 million policy limit to a law firm claiming it lost $1.6 million when its USA Gymnastics sex abuse settlement fund was hacked, the firm said, telling a Michigan federal court that its policy specifically provides coverage for losses resulting from fraudulent wire transfers....

