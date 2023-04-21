GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (April 21, 2023, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Fox News settled the defamation suit filed against it by Dominion and acknowledged it had made false claims about the voting machine company, agreeing to pay it $787.5 million. And the American Bar Association revealed that hackers have stolen about 1.5 million members' usernames and passwords from its computer system....

