UPenn Counters Consulting Firm's Breach Suit With Its Own

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 21, 2023, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The University of Pennsylvania and its Wharton School of Business, which have been sued in federal court by a consulting firm for allegedly giving it the short end of the stick in a sales and marketing agreement for an online program, have fired back with counterclaims alleging the firm disclosed confidential information about the deal with Wharton....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS