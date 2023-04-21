Feds Net 1st Guilty Plea In Mich. Marijuana Bribery Probe

By Carolyn Muyskens (April 21, 2023, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Detroit businessman pled guilty Friday to bribing the chair of Michigan's marijuana licensing board, becoming the first of four defendants who agreed to cop pleas over corrupt payments in exchange for marijuana business licenses to seal his deal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS