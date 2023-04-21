Philly-Area Medical Device Co. Pays $5.3M to End FCA Case

By Matthew Santoni (April 21, 2023, 2:18 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania medical supply company agreed to pay the federal government $5.3 million to resolve claims it violated the False Claims Act by billing Medicare and Medicaid for more expensive breathing equipment than what was prescribed to patients, prosecutors announced Friday....

