Credit Suisse Drops Plans To Buy Boutique Investment Biz

By Najiyya Budaly (April 24, 2023, 11:36 AM BST) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said Monday that it has scrapped plans to buy a boutique investment business from former Citigroup executive Michael Klein for $175 million, as the struggling lender prepares to be taken over by rival UBS AG....

