Joint Representation Ethics Lessons From Ga. Electors Case

By Hilary Gerzhoy and Grace Wynn (April 25, 2023, 2:16 PM EDT) -- On April 18, Fulton County District Attorney Fanny Willis filed a motion to disqualify Kimberly Bourroughs Debrow from her representation of 10 of the individuals accused of attempting to subvert the 2020 presidential election in Georgia by claiming to be legitimate electors for Republican nominee Donald Trump, who had lost the state.[1]...

