Corp. Arbitration Without Attorneys Present Upheld On Appeal

By Aaron Keller (April 24, 2023, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Scuttling claims that an arbitration award violated public policy because it was argued without the presence of counsel, a three-judge Connecticut Appellate Court panel has upheld an AAA judgment in a dispute between life sciences companies, an advance release opinion indicates....

