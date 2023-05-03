Ghosting In BigLaw: Why Better Feedback Habits Are Needed

By Rachel Patterson (May 3, 2023, 1:20 PM EDT) -- Imagine a scenario in which Kara, a first-year associate in BigLaw, completed a research assignment for Bruce, a busy and influential partner within her practice group. This is the first time Kara has worked with Bruce on a project. Kara emails her findings to Bruce and asks for feedback. Bruce is unhappy with her work product, but his response is simply, "Thanks."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS