Prosecutor Pointers

Law360 (April 24, 2023, 3:40 PM EDT) -- As broader societal trends like political polarization, the spread of misinformation and rapid technological advances increasingly enter the courtroom, trial attorneys may need to adapt their approach. In this Expert Analysis series, prosecutors share practice tips — some time-tested, some newly updated — for every stage of the jury trial, from voir dire to closing statements.As today's jurors expect Jack McCoy-style district attorneys and "CSI" forensics, prosecutors should embrace the role of storyteller during opening statements with vivid sensory descriptions and a bit of drama — while also mitigating negative information, tempering preconceived notions and building trust, says Florida state prosecutor Justin Griffis.As cultivating challenges for cause becomes increasingly important in voir dire, prosecutors can make prospective jurors feel comfortable enough to share sensitive information by demonstrating authentic attention, affirmation and admiration, says California prosecutor Wendy Patrick.The opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of their employer, its clients, or Portfolio Media Inc., or any of its or their respective affiliates. This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and should not be taken as legal advice.

