Ohio Trader Admits To $10M Binary Options Fraud

By Peter McGuire (April 25, 2023, 1:34 PM EDT) -- A former Ohio commodities trader has agreed to a lifetime ban on working in the futures market and to pay more than $500,000 in restitution to settle federal regulators' lawsuit accusing him of fleecing customers out of millions of dollars....

