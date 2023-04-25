Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cohen Seeks Damages At 2nd Circ. For Retaliatory Jail Time

By Lauren Berg (April 24, 2023, 11:50 PM EDT) -- Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen on Monday asked the Second Circuit to revive his lawsuit alleging he was thrown in prison as revenge for his plan to publish a book critical of his former boss, saying he is owed damages for the former president's attempt to silence him....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!