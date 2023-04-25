Coinbase Asks 3rd Circ. To Force SEC's Hand On Crypto

By Aislinn Keely (April 24, 2023, 11:24 PM EDT) -- Crypto exchange Coinbase on Monday said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission must stop dragging its feet and respond to Coinbase's petition requesting it set rules for crypto, filing a request with the Third Circuit to compel an answer from the securities watchdog and "break the unlawful logjam."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS