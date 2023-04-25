Infrastructure Investor To Sell Stake In US Project For $86M

By Dawood Fakhir (April 25, 2023, 4:52 PM BST) -- Infrastructure investment company HICL Infrastructure PLC said Tuesday it has agreed to sell 30% of its stake in the U.S. Northwest Parkway toll road project for $86 million, which will be used toward the acquisition of a French fiber-making company....

