Mandatory Oregon Bar Membership Is Unlawful, 9th Circ. Told

By Emily Johnson (April 25, 2023, 4:50 PM EDT) -- An Oregon attorney and former attorney have urged the Ninth Circuit to revive their suit against the Oregon State Bar over its required membership, arguing that the state-mandated policy infringes on their constitutional right to free association independent of how much the bar engages in political speech....

