Crypto Miner, Landlord Duel Over Venue In Lease Dispute

By Isaac Monterose (April 25, 2023, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A former cryptocurrency company and its Detroit landlord are fighting each other over whether a Michigan federal court has jurisdiction in the firm's lawsuit alleging the property owner wrongfully shut off electricity for its Bitcoin mining operation before its lease was terminated....

