Suit Says Citizens Bank Should've Flagged $100K Scam

By Matthew Santoni (April 26, 2023, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area man claims Citizens Bank was negligent for not flagging or stopping a $100,000 wire transfer he made at the behest of people he later realized were scammers, according to a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania state court....

