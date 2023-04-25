Cuomo Sues To Halt Renewed NY Ethics Case On $5M Deal

By Frank G. Runyeon (April 25, 2023, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed suit against the New York state ethics commission amid a looming proceeding over renewed charges of self-dealing related to the governor's $5 million pandemic book deal, calling the agency's very existence a violation of the separation of powers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS