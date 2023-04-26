House Committee Advances Bills To Ease Capital Raising

By Tom Zanki (April 26, 2023, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The House of Representatives Financial Services Committee passed several bills that would relax capital markets regulations on Wednesday, a package that included bipartisan support for revising rules that limit who can invest in private securities....

