Chief Justice Roberts Declines Senate Testimony Request

By James Arkin (April 25, 2023, 8:24 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts declined a request to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about how the court handles ethical issues in a letter Tuesday, but attached a "Statement on Ethics Principles and Practices" that he said is subscribed to by each of the current justices....

