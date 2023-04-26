Patent Owner's Atty In Del. Infringement Dispute Wants Out

By Jasmin Boyce (April 26, 2023, 4:40 PM EDT) -- An attorney for a patent owner that lodged infringement litigation against home security company Canary Connect has urged Delaware's chief federal judge to let him out of the suit in spite of his client's objection, explaining that he's been unable to "effectively communicate" with his client....

