Justices' Ethics Statement No Balm For Court Critics

By Jess Krochtengel (April 26, 2023, 9:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices took the rare step on Tuesday of acknowledging the growing drumbeat of criticism about its ethical guidelines, but ethics experts say the court's reaffirmation of the status quo shows a disregard for transparency and falls far short of what's needed to restore public confidence in the judiciary....

