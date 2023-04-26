Okla. Parole Board Denies Clemency For Death Row Inmate

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday declined to recommend clemency for Richard Glossip, a death row inmate whose murder conviction has been criticized by legal experts — even the state's top prosecutor — as tainted by errors and constitutional violations.
Two members of the four-member board voted to recommend to the governor, who has the final say in putting off the execution, that Glossip be spared from death, one vote too few. The decision paves the way for his execution on May 18.
At the clemency hearing, the state's attorney general, Gentner Drummond, asked the board to vote for clemency in light of recently discovered evidence that cast serious doubts on Glossip's guilt.
Glossip was convicted of arranging the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese, the owner of a hotel-motel in Oklahoma City where he worked at the time. He has been on death row for 25 years and narrowly escaped the death chamber three times.
A state appellate court previously found that he had received ineffective counsel assistance at trial and an independent investigation conducted by law firm Reed Smith LLP at the request of Oklahoma state legislators recently found several deficiencies and errors with how Glossip's legal case has proceeded through the court system.
--Additional reporting by Jack Karp. Editing by Karin Roberts.
