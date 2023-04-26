Oil Services Co. To Pay SEC $8M For Alleged Angola Bribes

By Rae Ann Varona (April 26, 2023, 5:56 PM EDT) -- An oil services company agreed to pay nearly $8 million to settle allegations that it paid a sales agent to bribe Angolan officials to secure oil and gas contracts in the country, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS