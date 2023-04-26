Baker Donelson Lobbyist In $164M Ponzi Scam Takes Plea

By Andrew Strickler (April 26, 2023, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Ted Brent Alexander, the ex-Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC lobbyist charged for his role in a $164 million Ponzi scheme that triggered an ongoing receiver suit against the Southern-focused firm, pled guilty Wednesday to conspiracy, according to his lawyer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS