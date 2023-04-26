SF Says Homeless Injunction Overreaches, Lacks Clarity

By Quinn Wilson (April 26, 2023, 5:33 PM EDT) -- San Francisco says a federal magistrate judge erred when she temporarily enjoined the city from removing homeless people from the street and won't clarify how the city can better approach the issue, warranting a reversal of the injunction from the Ninth Circuit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS