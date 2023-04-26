PG&E, Elizabeth Holmes Prosecutor Joins Jones Day

By James Mills (April 26, 2023, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Jones Day announced Wednesday it is adding the former U.S. attorney who successfully prosecuted Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes for defrauding investors and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. for a pipeline explosion as a partner in its office in Palo Alto, California....

