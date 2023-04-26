USPTO Floats Raft Of Significant Patent Fee Hikes

By Ryan Davis (April 26, 2023, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has proposed numerous patent fee increases that would take effect in 2025 if adopted, including notable hikes related to continuing applications, design patents and post-grant challenges that attorneys say could alter applicant behavior....

