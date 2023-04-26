Fox Rothschild Scoops Up NC Adoption Firm

By Daniel Connolly (April 26, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The two-attorney Dempsey Law in North Carolina is merging with Fox Rothschild LLP, the firms said Wednesday, allowing the BigLaw outfit to expand its legal services in adoption and related family matters....

