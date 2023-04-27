Mich. Atty Falls Short In Bid To Block Divorce Privacy Law

By Chart Riggall (April 27, 2023, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge declined to block a new state statute designed to protect domestic violence and abuse victims by granting greater privacy protections to divorce filers, finding Wednesday that the risks for victims outweighed the business concerns of a local family law attorney....

