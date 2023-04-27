Substantiation Is Key When Gifting Crypto To Charity

By Sheryl Morrison (April 27, 2023, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Despite its recent volatility, cryptocurrency remains a hot topic in philanthropy. Donors continue to look for ways to make charitable contributions that give them tax benefits, and charities are seeking creative ways to broaden the support of their missions. With the continued popularity of cryptocurrency among some investors, cryptocurrency donations are of natural interest to donors and charities alike....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS