FinCEN Fines Trust Co. $1.5M For Ignoring Suspicious Activity

By Sarah Jarvis (April 26, 2023, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota-chartered trust company was ordered Wednesday to pay $1.5 million and update its compliance program to settle allegations from the U.S. Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network that it ignored a host of suspicious activity tied to money laundering and fraud schemes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS